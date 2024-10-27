‘Shaka Ilembe’ dominates at the 2024 SAFTAs with 12 wins

The glitz and glamour of the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) filled the air on Saturday as the country celebrated the outstanding contributions to the arts, particularly in film and television. Illustrious stars graced the red carpet, showcasing fashion that made a bold statement, while the event also paid homage to the creativity and dedication that fuel the industry.

A significant highlight of the evening was the recognition of South Africa’s most beloved television series, “Shaka Ilembe”, produced by Bomb Productions for M-Net’s Mzansi Magic. The series marked a triumphant evening by clinching the coveted Best Television Drama award, further solidifying its place in South African television history. With a total of 12 wins, including 10 craft categories on the festival’s first night, “Shaka Ilembe” underscored its status as a cultural phenomenon.

The evening also saw the beloved Thembinkosi Mthembu taking home the prestigious Best Actor award for his outstanding portrayal of King Dingiswayo. His performance testifies to the depth and talent within the production, earning accolades and admiration from viewers and critics alike. In addition to Mthembu’s achievement, “Shaka Ilembe” triumphed in multiple technical categories, highlighting the skill and artistry of its production team: Best Achievement in Directing: Angus Gibson, Adze Ugah, Zeno Petersen, Catherine Stewart, Mnqondisi Ngubane

Best Achievement in Script Writing: Paul Grootboom, Catherine Stewart, Andrew Peterson, Daniel Zimbler, Thishiwe Ziqubu, Hlonipha Mokoena, Benedict Carton, Desiree Markgraaff, Angus Gibson, Nhlanhla Mtaka, Steven Pillemar, and Jacob Ntshangas. Best Achievement in Cinematography: Zeno Petersen Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX): LUMA Studios

Best Achievement in Editing: Llewellyn James Rice, Megan Gill, Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu Best Achievement in Original Music Score: Philip Miller Best Achievement in Sound: Athanasios Koundouris, Vaughan Phillips, Beyond Sound, On Key Sound

Best Achievement in Wardrobe: Sheli Masondo Best Achievement in Art Direction: Dylan Lloyd and Nokuthula Shishi Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hair Styling: Queen Motlatle