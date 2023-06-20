‘Shaka iLembe’ was worth waiting for

Johannesburg - The premiere of the highly anticipated drama series Shaka iLembe has been received with great applause as many continue to appreciate internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha for her role. Shaka iLembe tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, with iterations from his early childhood through adulthood.

Mbatha portrays the revered Queen Nandi, mother of the great King Shaka. Glittering reviews have been pouring in on social media, with viewers giving a nod to not only Mbatha but the entire cast for pulling off a great show. Well-known personalities such as Langa Mavuso, Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, and Siv Ngesi have also shared their sentiments on social media, pointing out that the series is a masterpiece.

“Bomb Productions gave us a magical production. “The cast, the crew, and the entire production team worked! #ShakaiLembeMzansi is a masterpiece,” said Langa Mavuso. After posting a picture of the whole cast, Ngesi simply captioned it: “Take a bow, guys.”

While Mdoda said the drama series was enchanting. “Well done, that was great,” said Dhlomo to Mbatha. Another viewer, @MazwiMaphisa, lauded the cast for embracing history and heritage.

“Incredible production; everything is just damn! out of this world. Nomzamo Mbatha and the entire cast did the things. Wow, our history and heritage are embraced in a way that Africans should tell their African stories. I’m truly amazed and very much proud.” Sibu Mabena also commented and said: “Thank God for Desiree Markgraaff, Nomzamo Mbatha, Angus Gibson, and Nhlanhla Mtaka, who said we would do it, and they did it. Thank God for Calvo Mawela, Yolisa Phahle, and Nomsa Philiso, who said we would do it with you, and they did it.” Before its release, MultiChoice Director for Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi also spoke about the campaign for the drama series.

“Shaka iLembe explores the world that shaped the famed African King and his journey to the throne. Pivotal to his story from young boy to globally recognised icon was his mother, Queen Nandi. We felt it was therefore fitting this Heritage Day to honour her role with a campaign that bears the evocative words ‘My Son is Coming’,” she said. Speaking about her role when it was first made public, Mbatha expressed gratitude. “I am honoured to bring the giant that is Queen Nandi to life. History will remember those who informed its people of where we come from to better understand who we are.