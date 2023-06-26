Shaun Stylist pens global music deal

Johannesburg - Fashion stylist and music DJ Shaun Andile Naki celebrates teaming up with Warner Music Africa (WMA) after inking a global deal to take his music career to new heights. Naki has carved a name for himself in the world of fashion and is associated with top businesswomen and socialites, including MamKhize, as well as clients such as South African soccer star George Lebisi.

Known among his followers as an influencer with the most elegant outfit combinations, Naki’s music career is becoming popular since he released Oskae Beya Fatshe and Uyabizwa in 2022. Speaking about the deal, the DJ said he was thrilled to bring his vision to life. “I’m very happy to welcome Shaun Stylist to the WMA Family and excited to help him bring his vision to life,” commented Creative and A&R Consultant Sebastian Jameson, popularly known as Bash or Shishiliza, who is responsible for the signing.

Now, with the backing of WMA, Naki has his sights set on local and global dominance. In a moment that means more than just dominating the stage, he highlights the importance of bringing in new talent along with him. “This collaboration needs to give a platform for new kids; that’s how we’re going to expand, and that’s how we’re going to grow the amapiano genre. I aim to break records and dominate the charts. I want this moment to be an inspiration to anyone out there to dream big.”

Naki is set to kick off his relationship with WMA with a peg for July. Already a regular behind the decks of some of South Africa’s top venues, the multi-hyphenated businessman, fashion maestro and silver-screen personality is set to carve his space in the music world. Evidence of this can be seen on TikTok, where a snippet of his upcoming single under Warner Music Africa has already amassed many views.