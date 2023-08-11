SheBeen pop-up venue raises the bar for women

Johannesburg - Women from different corners of life are always searching for spaces that they can call safe, where they can truly feel free and enjoy a night out on the town. A woman-centric beverage brand, Brutal Fruit Spritzer brought a woman’s wonderland to Soweto, a pop-up venue aptly named Shebeen, where each detail of the interiors honours women and their femininity.

Shebeen served as the first-ever women’s pop-up bar in South Africa. Different breathtaking shades of pink greeted guests with thought-provoking messages to take home, with many reminding women of their supremacy. A star-studded round table which was the prelude to the launch of the venue included prominent personalities who unpacked the significance of safe spaces and women coming together to celebrate themselves for all the work they do.

This included the popular Dr Musa Mthombeni, radio personality Azania Mosaka, Lebo Mashile, Asanda Ngoasheng, Lamiez Holworthy-Murule, acting head of brand Brutal Fruit Spritzer-Candice van den Bosch corporate affairs director Barbara Copelovici and Khuli Chana. As a woman-centric brand, this Women’s Month brand created ‘creating a space for SHE to BE free, comfortable, inspired and her authentic self’. This was driven by the importance of epitomising uninhibited freedom, celebration, and belonging.

The Star spoke with Candice van den Bosch, acting head of brand at Brutal Fruit Spritzer who unpacked how the idea of Shebeen came about. “The establishment of SheBeen was born out of our brand proposition of ‘You Belong’, which seeks to promote women’s joy, belonging and freedom, without any hesitation or interference. SheBeen exudes our brand values of making women feel special. It’s also about creating aesthetically beautiful and comfortable spaces for women to enjoy this Women’s Month. SheBeen is all about providing women with a space that enriches their experience and allows them to be authentic, inspired, and celebrated during National Women’s Month,” said Van den Bosch. Ngoasheng, who was also part of the panel, said she was elated about the concept and also hailed the brand for opening a platform where women can enjoy themselves without looking over their shoulder.