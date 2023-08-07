Shekhinah says she was ‘in primary school again’ after her The Masked Singer SA experience

Johannesburg - After weeks of delivering stellar performances that made audiences fall in love with her soulful voice, Doughnut was unmasked as Shekhinah on The Masked Singer SA. Speaking about her experience, the award-winning music sensation said she felt like she was in primary school again after her thrilling experience on the show.

“Listen, it felt as if I was in primary school again. I enjoyed it so much. It felt like I was back in the theatre. Thank you for bringing me that nostalgic vibe,” she said. Three of the Masked Singer South Africa’s famous detectives, J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo and Sithelo Shozi, were spot on this week, identifying the show’s masked performer, Doughnut, as singer-songwriter Shekhinah. The show has grown to be a favourite in the country, making weekends more exciting as many viewers continue to share their thoughts on social media.

Hosted by the ever-vibrant and vivacious comedian, Mpho Popps, the show features prominent personalities and entertainment superstars singing well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities. The SABC head of local productions, Lala Tuku, spoke with exhilaration about the show: “For years now, we have been wanting to offer this show to our audiences; it is one of the hottest reality show properties in the world, and now at last, South Africa will have its very own version. This is thanks to the collaboration of SABC, Primedia and Rose and Oaks Media. Our audiences are in for a real treat. The show is an entertainment festival, with its magical music, the wizardry of masks and the splendour of costumes. This is the biggest musical mystery show on the planet and for our local audiences,” said Tuku. Renowned radio personality Anele Mdoda was also confident that SA would embrace the singing show: “The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that have had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how The Shell Road To Fame shows in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows, and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation of singing competition shows.”