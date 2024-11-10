Sheldon Tatchell takes the crown as 2024’s Entrepreneur of the Year

Sheldon Tatchell, the visionary behind the successful Legends Barber franchise, has emerged as the Overall 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year at the 36th annual Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year awards. This significant accolade not only highlights Tatchell’s individual achievements but also serves as inspiration for burgeoning entrepreneurs across South Africa.

Emerging from humble beginnings, his inspiring story began on a stoep in Johannesburg, where he began offering haircuts to local residents. His passion and dedication to his craft led him to establish Legends Barber, which has since grown to feature over 70 franchises across the African continent. Speaking about his win, David Morobe, executive general manager for Impact Investing at Business Partners Limited, said his dedication to uplifting others while growing his business makes him a worthy recipient of the award.

“Sheldon’s journey from local barber to business leader is a powerful testament to what can be achieved with tenacity and creativity. His dedication to uplifting others while growing his business makes him a worthy recipient of the Overall Entrepreneur of the Year award and an inspiration to up-and-coming entrepreneurs across South Africa,” he said. Morobe also underscored the significance of this year’s winners, stating: “This year’s winners represent the very best of South African entrepreneurship. Like the Protea, our national flower, they have shown an exceptional ability to endure, adapt, and flourish even in the face of adversity.” Taking to Instagram, Tatchell expressed gratitude for the prestigious honour, further recognising his team.

“Last night, I was awarded Top Overall Entrepreneur of the Year 2024, and I am truly humbled by this prestigious recognition. I want to take a moment to give all the praise to our Heavenly Father for guiding me on this incredible journey. “His blessings have been the foundation of my success, and I know that we are all just vessels extending God’s kingdom here on earth. Thank you to everyone who supports @legends_barber and the entire team — this award is as much yours as it is mine.” Tatchell’s triumph was celebrated among a cadre of distinguished winners at the awards ceremony, each representing excellence in their respective categories.