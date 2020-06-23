Shembe church succession battle goes to ConCourt

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The succession battle at the Ebuhleni Congregation of the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as Shembe, now in its ninth year, is headed to the Constitutional Court. Nkosi Mduduzi Shembe has dragged the matter to the apex court, as he hoped to appeal against a ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that crushed his leadership claim. A bench of the SCA ruled in December that the late Vimbeni Shembe, the leader of Ebuhleni who passed on in 2011, did not choose his son Mduduzi to succeed him. The court found that the late leader chose his brother, Vela Shembe, to take over the reins. Vela passed on before the resolution of his battle with Mduduzi.

Two letters Vimbeni left with his lawyer, Zwelabantu Buthelezi, convinced the SCA to rule against Mduduzi.

In the first letter drafted in 2000, Vimbeni expressly stated that he “nominate and recommend” Vela for appointment as titular head of Ebuhleni and sole trustee of the church “after my death”.

Buthelezi received a second letter in 2011, just some days before Vimbeni passed on.

Written in isiZulu, it translated: “I want to remind you of my brother whom I brought to your office with his identity document. Should I die, please introduce him to the church during my funeral as the leader of the Nazareth Church. That man is Vela Shembe.”

Buthelezi’s evidence was that Vimbeni stressed the need to avoid the repetition of a “bloody” succession battle in the church.

The 1999 battle in the church, founded in 1935 by Isaiah Shembe, resulted in a split.

Mduduzi argued that his father Vimbeni told him orally that he nominated him for succession.

He was supported by Nkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo, who maintained that Vimbeni told him several times that he chose Mduduzi to succeed him.

The SCA judgment declared it “highly improbable” that Vimbeni would choose Vela in writing and then also make an oral nomination of Mduduzi.

In his Constitutional Court application, Mduduzi wanted the apex court to focus on whether or not the SCA erred by apparently overlooking prescripts of the church’s trust deed.

Adopted in 1935, the trust deed gave the impression that it was expected of a late leader to leave behind more than one nomination.

It stated that an executive and advisory committee of the church should choose the successor from the names that “have been recommended by the deceased titular head”.

Mduduzi said one of the grave flaws of the SCA ruling was that it “curiously renders compliance with trust deeds optional”.

He added: “In the circumstances, the SCA certified conduct that was contrary to the trust deed in the appointment of a leader of the church as per the constitution.”

The court informed the parties that it intended to hear the matter in September.