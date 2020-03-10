Sheriff attaches Emfuleni municipality's assets over R2.3bn Eskom debt

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The Sheriff of the Court has seized property worth hundreds of millions from the Emfuleni Local Municipality offices on Tuesday for their non-payment to Eskom. The property was seized at their main building in Vanderbijlpark. According to the power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, this was not the sheriff's first visit to the municipality whose debt stood at R2.3 billion. “The total debt is R2.3bn and we have obtained judgment to move property worth R615 million. "The sheriff has executed his second visit as he visited on March 2. Judgment was granted in March 2018 and we are currently trying to get another order issued for the outstanding debt," said Mantshantsha.

Some of the property that was attached include vehicles, desks and cupboards.

Yeah and Makhuru dissolves Tshwane while Emfuleni has completely collapsed. 👌 https://t.co/lselbEOkqA — Stage 6 Moferefere (@CJSteyl) March 10, 2020

The municipality's Stanley Gaba could not immediately comment, but he said the municipality would be commenting later on Tuesday.

In March last year, Eskom attached Free State' Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality’s movable assets over an unpaid power supply debt of R2.8bn.

The municipality’s media and communications manager Kedibone Sentle said at the time that the execution followed a legal process which started in 2014.

“In 2014 Eskom issued a notice to interrupt the distribution of electricity supply and the municipality approached the court with an application to interdict that planned interruption of electricity service.

The Sheriff is currently repossessing assets at Emfuleni Local Municipality over failure by the municipality to pay services, especially R600 million owed to Eskom. pic.twitter.com/isVeMEp0FP — 👑Dlangamandla👑 🦁King Tolo 🦁 (@Gaise_Nongezi) March 10, 2020

“This matter has been in and out of court since 2014 and on December 16 2017, the court ordered the municipality to enter into a repayment agreement for the outstanding debt which amounted to R2.4bn at that time,” Sentle added

Sentle said the draft payment plan was discussed between the municipality and Eskom and no agreement was reached as Eskom demanded a full payment.

“The average monthly revenue collection from the sales of electricity is approximately R22m which is far less than the average monthly account of Eskom,” she added

Following the municipality’s failure to pay the debt, Eskom approached the courts in October 2018 to obtain a writ of execution.

Sentle said the the municipality was burdened with servicing the Eskom debt mainly, due to the tampering of electricity meter boxes, illegal electricity connections, vandalisation of bulk and reticulating electricity infrastructure and sabotage to that infrastructure.

The Star