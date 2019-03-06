Just a few months ago Shimbungu was left for dead on the roadside in Namibia and today he is able to run around, thanks to a harness that gave him his mobility back.

When a vehicle ran over a dog in the small town of Oshikuku in Namibia, the motorist didn't stop. Probably thinking it was dead, the motorist just drove on, leaving behind a crippled animal.

Although Shimbungu wasn't dead, the car had broken his spine, leaving him partially paralysed.

Despite these horrific injuries, the brave little pup clung to life.

With his hind legs now totally useless, the seven-month-old dog somehow made it all the way home, about 5km away.

A series of fortunate events, involving swift intervention from good Samaritans in the area, the SPCA and Air Namibia, saw Shimbungu flying to South Africa to start a new life.

Thanks to Ruan du Preez of Ortho Pets in Pretoria, Shimbungu’s injuries were given the best possible attention and care, and now the pup is back on his feet, as it were.

Du Preez designed and produced a harness especially for Shimbungu which helps with his mobility. The pup is able to walk, run, and even play with other dogs.

It all started when Lexi Austen of All Hearts Foundation, an animal sanctuary in Hartbeespoort, saw on Facebook that the Oshana SPCA was looking for a dog that had been hit by a vehicle in December.

Lexi Austen and her husband putting the specially designed harness on Shimbungu.

Someone had taken a video of Shimbungu's plight and sent it to the organisation, pleading for assistance.

Oshana SPCA’s Wilmarie Horn said the first team went out looking for Shimbungu but did not find the injured dog. A second team found him cowering in a car wreck. Residents said that Shimbungu had fallen into a water canal, and some people had to help him out. Others, however, had tried to kill the semi-paralysed dog.

Horn said that after Shimbungu's owner had signed documents surrendering Shimbungu to the SPCA, a vet had examined him. The prognosis wasn't good.

After it was established that he was not in pain, Horn said it was decided that Shimbungu would not be euthanised as he had a chance at a normal life. However, he would need special assistance.

Through it all, Austen was following the developments on Facebook with a keen interest. Her heart went out to the courageous pup and she volunteered to give Shimbungu a home.

“A vet found that the dog’s spine was broken between L5 and L6 and that he would never be able to walk again. The vet also found that Shimbungu couldn't control his bladder or his bowels, and he would therefore need to be in nappies,” Austen said.

“Oshana SPCA then put up a post that the dog would not be euthanised but they were looking for a home for him.

“I told them it would be my pleasure to take the dog but that they would have to donate towards the flight.”

The necessary arrangements for Shimbungu to come to South Africa were made and Air Namibia sponsored the trip.

Once he arrived in South Africa, Austen started helping Shimbungu with his mobility, and he got the harness. She said the harness had helped him a lot as he was able to balance, and not too much pressure was being exerted on his front legs.

“It allows him to move around freely and to run around like a normal dog. He isn’t able to lie down in it but at least when we do long walks he can join us."

Austen said Shimbungu’s story had touched her, and that was why she had offered to take him.

“His will for survival inspired me and I asked to take him because I thought he would get better quality of life here,” Austen said.

According to Horn, the vehicle that hit Shimbungu was never identified. However, she is very happy that Shimbungu lives in South Africa now as she believes that he will have a better shot at life here.

“Clearly he has a will to live, he’s a fighter. With a bit of rehabilitation, he will have a better future than he would have had in Namibia because we don’t have the specialised care that South Africa has,” she said.

For more information on Oshana SPCA visit their Facebook page. To find out about the sanctuary Shimbungu now calls home, visit www.allheartsfoundation.co.za. You can also email [email protected]