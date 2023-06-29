Shock over road carnage in Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, leaving 14 dead

Johannesburg - The Department of Transport has expressed its dismay after a fatal car crash was reported in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape and a second on the R555 Witbank/Ogies Road in Mpumalanga on Tuesday. The incidents resulted in the deaths of 14 people.

The department said the Eastern Cape accident claimed the lives of eight passengers, while six perished in the Mpumalanga car crash. Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga conveyed her condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who had been injured. "Over the years, it has been proven that moving violations and human error are the biggest causes of road crashes on our roads. Therefore, road users are urged to take necessary precautions and make it their business to always do so," said the department.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported that at least four vehicles had reportedly been washed off the Umbilo River bridge at Heaton Nicholl Drive in flash floods during a heavy downpour. According to the NSRI, one vehicle had reportedly been stuck against a tree, but the local male driver had managed to free himself from the vehicle and climb the tree to escape the fast-flowing, flooded river that had broken its banks. "On arrival at the scene, it was determined that the Heaton Nicholl Drive side of the Umbilo River was under heavy floods. Heaton Nicholl Drive bridge was at least a metre under fast-flowing water.

NSRI swift water rescue swimmers approached the scene from the M13 Freeway side, north of the casualty. "The man could be seen high in a tree with flood waters washing around the tree and over his vehicle, which was on its side and appeared to be wrapped around the tree," said the NSRI. According to the NSRI, a swift water rescue swimmer entered the chest-deep water, reaching the 51-year-old man, who was placed in a life jacket and secured to the swift water rescue swimmer.