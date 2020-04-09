'Shocking and unsanitary' prison cells await those breaking lockdown rules

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

A Soweto man has described the "shocking and unsanitary" conditions that those arrested for not adhering to the lockdown regulations face in police cells. The man, who declined to be named in fear of reprisal, was arrested in Dlamini, Soweto, last Thursday night while on his way back from a nearby garage to buy airtime. “I had an emergency and walked to the garage that is about a five minute walk from my house. I was walking back from the garage when I was arrested. I showed them the receipt but it made no difference,” the man said. He said he and other people who were rounded up from across Soweto were booked into the Moroka police station at nearly midnight, four hours after being arrested. They were charged with failing to comply with the lockdown regulations.

That, he said, was when the nightmare and paranoia of getting infected with Covid-19 started.

“We were all put in one cell. There were about 20 of us and all were arrested for something to do with the lockdown. Some people were arrested for selling cigarettes and alcohol. Some of the people, like me, were arrested for not staying in their house,” he said.

The man said from Thursday night to Monday morning, the group of about 20 detainees had to share one communal tap with no soap or sanitiser.

“The police station smells so bad. It’s like they are promoting this sickness. It is serious and I understand why people should stay home. But taking people and putting them in those conditions isn’t fair.

“How do you expect the disease to not spread if everyone is overcrowded and they can’t even wash their hands? For the whole time we were in the cells, there was no way we could bath. How do you bath with cold water and no soap?”

He said on Monday they were sent to the Protea Magistrate's Court for an appearance.

“The court was the only place where there was proper preparation for corona. They at least gave us sanitisers and checked if we were sick,” he said.

The man said those who were caught walking in the streets were made to pay R300 and their cases postponed to later this month. Those who were found to have been selling alcohol and cigarettes were sent to the Johannesburg Prison.

“I won’t risk walking the streets again. Instead I am telling other people to also not do it, because you are more at risk of getting sick in those police cells than when you are at home,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo did not respond to queries sent to him.