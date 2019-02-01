A West Rand woman and her lover are accused of tormenting her two year old boy for more than a month until he succumbed to his injuries.

The Star has seen the National Prosecuting Authority’s indictment against a couple from Mohlakeng, on the West Rand, accused of killing two-year-old Samuel * in January last year. Samuel’s 27-year-old mother, Nthabiseng Molepo*, and 33-year-old Steven*, identified by the NPA as her lover, are facing charges of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, failing to provide medical assistance to a child and child abuse.

The NPA alleged that Baby Samuel was physically tormented for more than a month at a residence in Mohlakeng until he succumbed to his injuries.

“While in the care of the accused and during the period from December 9, 2017 to January 24, 2018, the accused abused the deceased, as a result of which he sustained several non-accidental injuries,” the charge sheet stated.

It said the boy was kicked, struck and punched, thrown on the ground and pushed off the bed. He was allegedly throttled and head-butted and had his face held under running water.

A post-mortem concluded that he died as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Louisa Koekemoer and her husband Kobus were each sentenced to life in prison for the murder of three year old Poppie van der Merwe. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ANA

“On January 24, 2018, the deceased was in the care of the accused at the (boyfriend’s) residential premises. The accused assaulted the deceased with blunt objects, or beat the deceased. The (child) died on the scene,” said the indictment sheet.

“The accused failed to provide the deceased with medical assistance.”

Similarities can be drawn between this case and that of Baby Daniel.

In December, Acting Judge Collin Matshitse found 29-year-old Maryke* guilty of neglect and convicted Timothy*, the boy’s stepfather, of child abuse and murder.

The three-year-old boy died in June 2016 after suffering burns on 60% of his body. He was submerged in boiling water in a bathtub.

The court heard during the trial that Baby Daniel had been abused over a lengthy period by Timothy, who lived with him and his mother in the south of Johannesburg.

Despite acquitting Maryke of murder, Judge Matshitse said she had “turned a blind eye” and was “negligent and aware” of the systemic abuse.

“Her (Maryke’s) silence caused the death of her son. As a parent, she deliberately failed to give her son proper care,” Judge Matshitse said.

Sentencing will resume on April 1.

The NPA and defence lawyers for the suspected killers of Baby Samuel have agreed that his mother should be sent to the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital in Krugersdorp for mental observation. The mother and her boyfriend are currently out on free bail.

When they died, babies Samuel and Daniel joined a list of minors who succumbed to abuse at the hands of their mothers and their partners.

The last year the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down life sentences to Louisa Koekemoer, 49, and her husband, Kobus, 46, for the murder of Poppie van der Merwe, 3.

Poppie Poppie van der Merwe, who was killed by her parents, Louisa Koekemoer, and Kobus Picture: Supplied

The court heard that Poppie had been a victim of severe child abuse.

A post-mortem report revealed that the girl’s death was caused by one or several blows to the head.

Another Pretoria baby died after allegedly being used as a weapon in a fight between her father, Alexander Forba, and her mother, Joans Akwa.

The State withdrew the murder charge against Forba because the child’s mother had disappeared.

Akwa had made it clear to the State that she did not want to testify against her partner before disappearing.

The South Gauteng High Court last December sentenced Michael Pule Mathibe, 26, and Nkhala Ntshane, 31, to 18 years imprisonment each for killing their infant.

Just a day after he was born, the infant was placed in a plastic bag and placed inside a microwave oven.

* Names withheld to protect the identities of the surviving children of the accused.