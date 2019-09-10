File Picture: Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Johannesburg - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said they were still in shock after two Translux drivers were shot at within a few minutes of each other, resulting in the death of one. It's not known why they were attacked.

The two drivers were in their respective buses and transporting passengers to Joburg when they were shot on Sunday in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zanani said according to a witness, a white vehicle overtook the buses and its occupants fired shots at the buses.

Autopax, which is a company that owns the buses, falls under Prasa.

According to the South African Transport Allied Workers Union media officer Zanele Sabela, the two buses were carrying 56 passengers.

Sabela said after they were shot at, one driver died immediately. His bus crashed into a barrier which brought it to a halt.

“The second driver was shot in the stomach and he managed to apply the handbrake and brought the bus to a complete stop. He was taken to hospital and is currently in ICU,”she added.

Sabela said the buses usually leave for the same destination 10 to 15 minutes apart and "this is likely why the two drivers were attacked one after the other."

Zenani said no passengers were injured during the incident. She said Prasa sought alternative transport for passengers for the remainder of their trip.

“Services from Johannesburg have been suspended with passengers requested to make alternative travel arrangements while management is currently engaging staff who are traumatised by the incident,” Zenani said.

Prasa Group CEO Dr Nkosinathi Sishi sent condolences to the family of the affected drivers.

“Prasa is shocked at the apparent lawlessness and cruelty of this attack. Our drivers and passengers are our priority,” Sishi said.

“We would like to assure our commuters and drivers that we are working with the necessary authorities to get to the bottom of this unfortunate attack,” Sishi added.

Zenani further added that circumstances around the incident were still sketchy and investigations were underway.

The Star