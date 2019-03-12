Pick n Pay says it will compensate the customer who fell in their store. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency

A 48-year-old Orange Farm woman is seeking compensation from Pick n Pay after she allegedly slipped on some water and injured her knee in December. Fikile Manana, a cash loan salesperson, visited the Pick n Pay branch at Chilli Lane in Sunninghill to buy Christmas groceries on December 23. She claims that on her way out of the shop she slipped and fell painfully on her right knee near the till.

“I noticed that the floor was wet and I looked around and there was not a sign that cautioned customers that the floor was wet and there was not someone directing customers away from the wet spot,” she said.

The following day Manana went to the doctor, and according to her medical records, she sustained a soft tissue injury to her right knee.

Her doctor told her that he could only assist her with pain medication and that she would need to consult a specialist.

“Ever since I fell I have a problem with my knee. When I stand up my knee feels loose and I need to sit down,” she said.

Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna said: “We are really sorry for what happened to our customer and have offered to pay for Fikile Manana’s medical expenses.”

Manana claimed that she was contacted by Pick * Pay employees to return to the branch and fill in an accident report as well as receive R650 for the incident.

Manana said she didn’t know how the supermarket got to the amount of R650.

Caradonna added that Manana had submitted doctors’ bills, which were being processed.

“We are only able to assess a claim based on the medical reports and expenses submitted to us, and will always do our best to assist,” she said.

Manana said her injury was affecting her ability to do her work. Her job as a cash loan salesperson required her to meet customers, but because of her wounded knee, she cold not go to work because it was too painful to walk and her salary was based on commission.

“That’s how I live and at this point I am stuck at home... I’m not working and everything is at a standstill,” she said.

Manana added that she would consider taking legal action.