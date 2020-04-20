Shopping centre manager self-isolates after 24 Dis-Chem staff test positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - The East Rand Retail Park’s operations manager has been placed on self-isolation after 24 employees from the Dis-Chem store tested positive for Covid-19. René Blankers of the Bentel Group, the developers and owners of the East Rand Retail Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, said the centre’s manager was sent into self-isolation pending the results of his coronavirus test "just to ensure that he is okay, because he is exposed to the public there as well". This came after Dis-Chem’s national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger confirmed 24 staff members of the store at the centre contracted the virus. According to the latest Gauteng Covid-19 figures released on Sunday morning, the Ekurhuleni district had the second-highest infection rate in Gauteng, with 223 confirmed cases. Kruger said the first staff member was confirmed positive on April 14, and following the temporary closure of the store for deep-cleaning, the entire staff were tested and those with symptoms were told to self-isolate immediately.

Two additional staff members, who were both asymptomatic, also tested positive and placed under quarantine. She added all the staff were tested again on Thursday and 20 more staff members, who tested positive, were all asymptomatic.

“This diagnoses highlights the aggressive virulence of Covid-19 and we urge all consumers to continue to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures,” she said.

The Gauteng health MEC’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed departmental officials went to the Dis-Chem store on Sunday morning to conduct a site visit.

Kruger said the decision to test the staff again was not a requirement by the health department. Dis-Chem voluntarily took the step as an additional precaution.

“As an essential service provider to a large percentage of the Boksburg community, the store was reopened on Friday along with a totally new staff complement after further professional deep-cleaning,” she said.

The clinic manager added Dis-Chem had been screening all its employees’ temperatures every morning for the past weeks as an added safety measure.

“We have followed all the required protocols created and updated with Department of Health guidelines for symptom-monitoring and management of essential workers for Covid-19-related infections, and we are continuing to work closely with the health authorities,” Kruger said.

Meanwhile, Blankers said the centre had also taken extra precautionary measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our cleaning company used to clean the toilets every one-and-a-half hours but now they’re cleaning every half-an-hour; they go in and sterilise everything,” she said.

She added the cleaning of the entire centre, which included other essential service shops such as Checkers and Woolworths, had also increased.

“We’ve taken all the necessary precautions we possibly can to protect the public and shoppers coming to the centre, but the rest is up to Dis-Chem,” she said.

