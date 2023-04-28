Shortage in condoms could lead to a rise in infections

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, provides clarity on shortages of condoms, revealing the consequences that are expected. An increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has also been noted as a major consequence of these shortages.

The shortages have been experienced in five districts in Gauteng, such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng, and West Rand health districts. Nkomo-Ralehoko has also responded to a question in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on the distribution of condoms in the past five years, from 2017 to date. Earlier this week, she revealed that contract RT75_condom suppliers did not have stock to deliver to the province from the inception of the new contract in February 2022, as suppliers were awaiting SABS sample approval before ordering bulk stock from the manufacturers.

The Gauteng Department of Health (DoH) provides further context to the statistics provided during the response. She says it is important to note that the issue of the supply of condoms is a transversal contract that is managed at a national level by the National Department of Health (NDoH) and Treasury. ‘’As provinces, we can only make orders from the NDoH-approved suppliers, who each have an allocated quota of the number of condoms they can supply to the provinces as part of the national contract.’’

‘’Gauteng is expected to receive a total amount of 143 072 female condoms and 4 280 772 male condoms monthly. We currently receive below the expected number due to supply challenges. From January to March 2023.’’ The DoH received 932 234 female condoms and 5 754 000 male condoms. Some condom suppliers have indicated that they are awaiting the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) to approve their samples before making bulk orders from the manufacturers.

Consequently, the suppliers are only able to supply a limited number of condoms due to their lack of stock. The DOH can only issue quality-approved SABS products for safety reasons. ‘’It is important to, however, assure the public that currently Gauteng has condoms, but the supply is low compared to what the province is supposed to have to meet the allocated targets.’’

‘’What has been done or is being done to ensure that there is an adequate supply of condoms all around Gauteng? Orders were made, and delivery of condoms started in August 2022 and is ongoing in all five districts.’’ Suppliers who have completed deliveries of their annual allocated stock but still have excess stock have been mandated to continue with deliveries. New episodes of male urethritis syndrome treated increased from 5 486 in February 2022 to 6035 in February 2023 when shortages were reported.