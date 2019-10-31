Shortage of midwives, crowded maternity wards leave over 2000 Gauteng newborns dead









File picture: Elisabet Ottosson/Flickr More than 2000 newborns died in Gauteng hospitals last year and over 1000 patients allegedly from medical negligence. The majority of the newborns died from outbreaks of Klebsiella pneumoniae and Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC). Klebsiella pneumoniae is a bacteria that lives in the human intestines and causes severe infections if it spreads to another part of the body. The outbreak claimed six newborn babies’ lives at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, while nine babies died at the Rahima Moosa Hospital following the NEC outbreak, an illness in which tissues in the intestine become inflamed and start to die. The deaths, however, have been blamed on a shortage of midwives and overcrowded maternity wards.

DA spokesperson on health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said the maternity wards were overstretched and short-staffed.

“A lot of maternity wards I have visited are short-staffed. The facilities are too small and patients are packed in small spaces and, in such conditions, a lot of things can go wrong,” said Bloom.

He added that some hospitals either had equipment problems which caused challenges for the staff. At some facilities, the number of midwives was often half the number required.

Bloom’s remarks followed Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s written response to his questions. Bloom expressed concern over the high number of patients who died as a result of “10741 serious adverse events (SAEs), which largely arise from avoidable medical negligence’’.

“Despite the high number of SAEs, only 77 cases were referred for disciplinary action. The figures highlight severe management problems in public hospitals and a lack of consequences for medical mistakes which lead to court cases and huge payouts that drain the health budget,” said Bloom.

However, Masuku’s spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, slammed Bloom’s remarks, saying they were not factual.

“Serious adverse events are not necessarily medical negligence. Cases of medical negligence have to be proven. It is very careless and irresponsible of the DA to equate medical serious adverse events to medical negligence,” said Kekana.

Kekana said in the last financial year, more than 21million patients were seen in various facilities across the province and of this number 0.057% were SAEs.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, already over 1.6million patients were seen in Gauteng public health facilities, and 0.0016% of those cases resulted in serious adverse events, claimed Kekana.

Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) president Lerato Madumo-Gova said the high number of neonatal deaths posed a threat to midwives and practitioners in losing their licences to practice. “They walk in maternity wards knowing they might lose their licences because the facilities they use to deliver pregnant women are worn out.

“They also open wounds on beds that have not been changed and when they get sued, the hospitals step aside. This is really bad and even worse in the rural areas where there is no proper equipment,” said Madumo-Gova.

Masuku’s response to Bloom revealed that there were 1102 neonatal death in central hospitals, 1024 in regional hospitals and 145 at district hospitals.

Kekana did not respond to questions on the neonatal deaths. Masuku’s response on the SAEs indicated that the Chris Hani Baragwanath recorded 1763 deaths, Steve Biko Academic 893, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital 722 and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital 766.