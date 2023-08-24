Show shines light on ups and downs of women adult entertainers

Johannesburg - After chart-topping reviews shared on social media, the adult entertainment show This Body Works For Me is now streaming on Showmax, bringing more captivating content to viewers. In the first episode of season 2, viewers will anticipate the original gangsters (OGs) Xoli Mfeka, Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna, and Wandi Ndlovu, as well as newcomers Diamond, Dione Xanthe and Lebo.

Adult digital content creator Xanthe, who made an appearance in season 1 as Primadonna’s friend, said she hopes that her story will resonate with survivors of abuse. “My life has not always been easy. The things I have gone through should have broken me, but I am still standing, and that should be a lesson for other people.”

Speaking about the show, the reality star, who is also a stripper from Alexandra, lauded the show for giving women in the sex industry a voice, highlighting that it humanises them. Mfeka, who is considered one of the pioneers of the adult entertainment industry in South Africa, explained how the show changed her life. While she was not able to commit to filming full-time this season, she is positive about her time on This Body Works For Me.

“Being on this show changed my life in many ways, and I am grateful for it. As an adult entertainer, we hardly get these opportunities, so this is really amazing, and the platform is great,” said Mfeka. Wandi revealed how elated she was for the recognition she has amassed since joining the show. “Ever since the first season of the show, I am now famous, and people recognise me everywhere I go,” she said. “It is so weird, but I like it a lot. I never thought that it would be me that would be famous one day.”

Gina wants audiences to see the human in them, not just their occupations. “I am a mother and a daughter who comes from a very religious family. Although I am an exotic dancer, I have not forgotten where I come from.” For Bubbly, adult entertainment is her business, and she hopes viewers see the ups and downs of it all.

Diamond is all about showing up authentically as herself. “I am going to be myself throughout,” she said. “I do not feel the pressure to change myself to fit in. I am me, and that is enough.” Aspiring rapper Primadonna said filming the show has enhanced her confidence. “This Body Works For Me is a concept that seeks to shine a light on what women in the adult entertainment industry go through,” said show creator and POP24 executive producer Zinzi Velelo Alake, who is also behind the record-breaking Showmax Original The Mommy Club.