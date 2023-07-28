Show to go on without Jub Jub

Johannesburg - Well-known rapper and TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been released on bail after handing himself in to the authorities after being accused of rape, assault and attempted murder. Gauteng police confirmed a warrant of arrest was issued and that the rapper handed himself over to the Brixton police station yesterday morning.

On the same day, Maarohanye appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault, where he was granted R10 000 bail. The NPA’s Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, revealed that the case had been postponed to August 24. Mjonondwane added that there were four complainants dating back from 2006 to 2010. Maarohanye was ordered to hand over his travel documents to the investigating officer and was also not permitted to make contact with any witnesses for the State.

“Today the court heard his application to be released on bail, and bail was set at R10 000 with conditions that he does not leave South Africa without applying to a court that is seized with the matter for him to also hand his travel documents to the investigating officer. And he is also not allowed to make contact, directly or indirectly, with any witnesses of the State. There are four complainants in this case dating back to 2006, so the alleged offence was committed from 2006 onwards to 2010,” said Mjonondwane. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that Maarohanye was facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault. “Police can confirm that a wellknown rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on July 27 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.”

Moja Love issued a statement in which the channel revealed that it will monitor the progress of the matter and would allow the law to take its course. “The channel recently learnt of media personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s appearance in court earlier today on various charges. The information at our disposal is that ‘Jub Jub’ handed himself over to the police earlier today, and he is now out on bail.” This is not the first time Maarohanye has been at the centre of controversy with claims of abuse.

In 2021, popular actress Amanda du-Pont revealed that she was sexually, physically and emotionally abused by the Uyajola 9/9 host for two years while in a relationship with him. This was followed by Arts and Culture spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo also sharing her alleged rape ordeal. In their answering affidavits shared on Twitter, Du-Pont spoke about how she attempted suicide as a result of Maarohanye’s alleged abuse and mentioned that he allegedly attempted to murder her.

“One day in 2018, Molemo attempted to murder me by pinning me to bed and strangling me with his hands. I managed to kick him off and escape, and I rushed off immediately to Mondeor police station to report attempted murder and serial rape. The female police officer on duty refused to take my statement,” said Du-Pont. In her answering affidavit, Ndlovu (Khumalo) said after her experience with Maarohanye, she told herself she would never speak about sex again. “I blocked the entire experience out of my mind due to the trauma. I did not have sex for years. I did not admit or want to admit.”

The revelations came to light after Maarohanye visited MacG’s podcast, where he spoke out about his relationship with Du-Pont using language that she claimed mocked and disrespected her publicly. In 2012, Maarohanye and his friend, Themba Tshabalala, were convicted of murder after they crashed into a group of schoolchildren while drag racing on a Soweto street in 2010. The pair were released from prison in early 2017 after their murder convictions were overturned in 2014 and they were deemed to have committed culpable homicide.