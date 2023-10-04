Showmax’s ‘Abo Auntie’ criticised for negative portrayal of domestic workers

HAVING television shows depicting domestic workers as mere objects to be moved around with no regard for their rights does more harm than good. While the show “Abo Auntie” airing on Showmax may have been produced to assist domestic workers to improve their skills, the Help One Helper non-profit organisation, said it was disappointed at how domestic workers were being treated by their employers.

Ntombizodwa Mahlangu, a domestic worker and founder and director of the organisation, said the show exposed the conditions of employment that domestic workers were subjected to. Almost all episodes provide evidence that employers did not follow the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and other legislative measures when employing domestic workers, Mahlangu said. She said the organisation had observed different episodes where more duties were added without thoroughly discussing and agreeing with the domestic worker or salary increment.

In another episode, she said one domestic worker was from a neighbouring country, however, the employer had made no effort to assist the worker to obtain legal documents such as a working permit. In fact, Mahlangu said the employer offered to pay the helper R1 500, which was way below the minimum wage of R4 405.79 as per the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. “The above-mentioned observations were not thoroughly addressed to employers on the show instead, helpers were moved around as objects to provide a quick resolution.”

She said: “Domestic workers may have agreed to participate in the show, however, it is still morally wrong to capitalise on someone’s weaknesses. Employers were not helping these domestic workers as the embarrassment may have an impact on their future employment opportunities, and also their children.” Mahlangu urged employers to respect domestic workers and treat them as professionals and for domestic workers to learn from their employers in order to develop further skills. “I was raised by a domestic worker who could not read or write. She loved education but was disadvantaged by the area where she was born as there were no schools. Seeing one of the employers on the show complaining about her domestic worker who cannot read or write really broke my heart.