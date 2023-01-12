Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Siblings arrested for allegedly hacking their younger brother to death with an axe

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Limpopo police arrested two siblings, aged 60 and 62, for allegedly hacking their younger brother to death with an axe.

The siblings were arrested by police in Nebo, outside Sekhukhune, for allegedly hacking and killing their younger brother at their home in Eenkanteen Mampaha village Monday night, at about 10pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that according to the information, the police received information from community members after the victim was hacked with an axe following an alleged altercation with his two brothers.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the victim's body and the two suspects were arrested on the scene. The deceased was identified as Matshele Nelson Mogapu, aged 53. The motive behind the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” Ledwaba said.

The two suspects, Hollo Mapadimeng, 60, and Seageng Mogapu, 62, are facing chargees of murder and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on January 19 for a formal bail application.

Police investigations continue.

The Star

