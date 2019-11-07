Johannesburg - Two indigent primary school pupils who are siblings have missed two exams after they were “thrown” out of school for not wearing proper shoes that their unemployed mother could not afford.
The two boys, aged 10 and 12, were allegedly chased away by their principal at Makhoarane Primary School in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Tuesday after they attended school wearing takkies. They were allegedly told only to return once they had proper school shoes. They have since missed their Grade 5 and 6 exams.
Their mother, Sharon Bill, 41, is an unemployed single parent who is also raising four other children at a hospice and children’s village in Roodepoort, where she is being accommodated free of charge.
The Gauteng Education Department has since launched an investigation into the matter, with threats of disciplinary action. The principal, however, has dismissed the mother’s claims, accusing her of not looking after her children.
“I was surprised to see my kids home so early that day. When they told me what happened I was hurt because it’s not like I don’t want them to wear school shoes, but I don’t have the money to buy them,” said the mother.