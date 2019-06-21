Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be performing at the Linder Auditorium. Picture: INLSA

This year’s World Refugee Day marked a key moment for the public to show support for families forced to flee their home countries. On Friday evening, the Turquoise Harmony Institute (THI) will host iconic South African artists to give a voice to the global refugee crisis with an inaugural concert for refugees to be held at the Linder Auditorium. Wits University.

The concert is being held to mark the United Nations’ World Refugee Day which each year commemorates the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees.

Ayhan Cetin, executive director of THI said their main objective was to bring people from different walks of life to get to know each other.

“The main reason behind each and every conflict- on a small or large scale- we believe it is because people do not know about each other. We arrange these kind of events to bring people together from different walks of life. I want to hear about you not from other people but from you. We just want to create that kind of platform for people to understand the refugee issue.”

Cetin said in general, people did not have a positive perception of refugees even though they did not really know them or the pains and tragedies they are going through for leaving their homes.

Sibongile Khumalo will be performing at the Linder Auditorium. Picture: Antoine de Ras

“We have little knowledge, and the little we have is often not true.”

Cetin said the music was a tool to bring people together.

“The message the artists will give is going to have a positive impact in terms of creating awareness about the refugees and their challenges. They are prominent musicians who are cultural icons, have fought apartheid and gone through a lot. Their message will make an impact for society to understand and look at the world through refugees eyes.”

Concert for Refugees will feature Pops Mohamed, Sibongile Khumalo, Gcina Mhlophe and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) and Buskaid on the heavyweight line-up.

The music programme of jazz, Afro-pop and light classical music will be accompanied by a compelling photography exhibition and a video presentation that movingly captures the stories of refugees, with a particular focus on women and children.

All profits from the event will go directly to providing service and support to refugees and other forcibly displaced people in South Africa.