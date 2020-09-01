Sifiso Mahlangu appointed as The Star’s new editor

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Independent Media has announced the appointment of Sifiso Mahlangu as the new editor of The Star, effective September 1. Mahlangu, who joined Independent Media in 2019 as executive editor for politics, is a seasoned journalist having worked at various media organisations. Over the years, he has honed his skills in print and broadcast. After his term as an advisor for government communicators in Botswana and the correspondent for BRICS news, Sifiso returned to South Africa where he led several political editorial teams at various media companies including that of content creator for African politics on international TV station, Al Jazeera. He holds qualifications in psychology and communication. Mahlangu has established and developed a solid politics team at Independent Media, which he will, in the meantime, continue to oversee whilst in his new role.

Of his appointment, Mahlangu says: "I'm excited about this new challenge. It's an honour for me to take up a post that was previously held by one of my mentors, Moegsien Williams. It's also an opportunity for me to champion our digital growth strategy, as our online publication, IOL, has been breaking new ground in South Africa every day.

“The Star mirrors our society. It's strengths, it's diversity, challenges and its deep politics. Heading up the flagship title that has a massive footprint in Gauteng, comes with much responsibility. I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead a great team who will deliver the news that readers across the country deserve to know.”

In congratulating Sifiso on his appointment, executive chairman of Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé, expressed his confidence in Mahlangu’s expertise, passion and vision for The Star: “Sifiso is a great journalist with excellent leadership skills. As the country and indeed, the world, enters a new era, we have every assurance in his abilities to future proof The Star by delivering quality content that appeals to our existing loyal print and online audiences, as well as attracting new readers.”

Sifiso replaces Japhet Ncube who has been at the helm of The Star since October 2016. Ncube will be taking up a senior position in one of the communications units within the broader Sekunjalo Group, where his expertise will be used to strengthen and build on the capacity of the unit.