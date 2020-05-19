Sign language interpreter parody was epic fail, apologies comedienne after backlash

The Deaf Federation of South Africa (DeafSA) has threatened to take legal action against a comedienne for “mocking” sign language interpreters. Cape Town-based drag artist and comedienne Lilly Slaptsilli posted a video on Facebook on May 14 spoofing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lengthy speech on Wednesday night dressed as an interpreter. The organisation said the comedian used arbitrary, meaningless signs. “South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters have been put under pressure from people mocking the profession online and are being made fun of through memes and online parody videos,” said DeafSA national director, Bruno Druchen. DeafSA said its purpose was “to preserve, protect and promote the civil, human and linguistic rights of deaf, deafblind, hard-of-hearing and deafened people in South Africa”.

It also said it had been at the forefront of training SASL interpreters.

“SASL interpreters are in the living rooms of all South Africans every day when our president or ministers address us. The public is now more aware of their work while we all fight this pandemic, but the deaf community is aggrieved after some internet and social media users mocked the SASL interpreting profession.

The organisation added that Slaptsilli had not only made fun of the interpreter, but also the president.

A screengrab of the comedian impersonating a sign language interpreter but using meaningless signs. Slaptsilli has since removed the video and apologised to the deaf community after receiving backlash.

Slaptsilli issued a statement on Facebook publicly apologising for the video after taking it down.

“As a stand-up comic I have always been super conscious to never offend. I even had the presence of mind to run the clip by my deaf friends who thought it was ‘fun, no offence taken, post it’.

However, it clearly offended some folk,” the comedienne wrote. “I offer my sincere apologies to the entire deaf community and the hard of hearing. Please forgive me.”

DeafSA said it would be consulting its lawyers on the matter.