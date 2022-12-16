Signal jamming ploy may ensure another Cyril Ramaphosa win

Johannesburg - The ANC has remained mum over reports that signal jamming and network problems might be the order of the day to ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa wins the 55th ANC National Conference, which begins in earnest on Friday (16 December). Certain members of the ANC have reported that plans are afoot to ensure that Ramaphosa and his faction win the upcoming 55th National Conference at all costs this weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

With the highly anticipated elective conference in Nasrec today, Independent Media has been reliably informed of a plot to block communication at the upcoming 55th National Conference in Nasrec. It is reported that this is to ensure that those opposed to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa find it difficult to communicate their plans and strategies, while those who belong inside the Ramaphosa faction are able to communicate their message on specialised SIM cards that have already been distributed. It is believed that Ramaphosa’s attempt to rig the election was a coordinated effort sponsored by the CIA. A source who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity had this to say: "Cyril and his cabal, with the support of the CIA, will use jamming devices to block network, reception, and connectivity on cell phones and other communications devices. They have been given phones with a particular SIM card. At many intervals, and particularly in the hours leading to voting, only his people and the foreign agents will be able to communicate."

The plan is also said to be another way of ensuring brown envelopes are circulated without any trace to those who will be without connectivity. This is the point where financial drop-offs will be made and high-level lobbying will take place. "For Zweli Mkhize and others, basic communication like phone calls, WhatsApp calls, and email will not work. Another source who also did not want to be named said he had heard of such plans, adding that he would not put this past Ramaphosa and his faction, who want to cling to power at all costs. "We are concerned about such reports because I have also heard of something like that being talked about. It would really be sad should this be true," the ANC member said.

Story continues below Advertisement