Signed, sealed and delivered: BLF officially backs MK party

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party which continues to be a thorn on the flash of the ANC, has succeeded in convincing Black First Land First (BLF), a radical political party led by former EFF co-founder, Andile Mngxitama. This comes after the MK party achieved similar collaborative relationships with parties such as the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) and the PAC in just one month after its formation.

Last week, while the ANC was celebrating its 112th anniversary in Mbombela, the PAC and ACT announced collaborations with the MK Party. Speaking to The Star on Sunday, Mngxitama said his meeting with Jacob Zuma, which was moved to Tuesday this week, was fruitful enough that he decided to partner with Msholozi, who has been an ally for a long time. In a statement following a two-hour meeting with Zuma in Nkandla, Mngxitama confirmed he and all members of the BLF will be voting with the MK party at the elections.

“Today, BLF has reached a historical achievement with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. The agreement between the parties is about BLF voting for the MK party in the 2024 elections. The discussion to have the electoral pact was between (former) president Zuma and a BLF delegation led by the president of BLF, Andile Mngxitama. The two-hour discussion was around modalities of working together towards the 2024 elections. This is a historic agreement where one party endorses another in an election,” Mngxitama said in a statement. Mngxitama, who holds left-leaning ideological views, says his politics are a match with those espoused by the MK party, which is led by one of the big advocates for radical economic transformation (RET), Zuma. “BLF and MK share a lot ideologically. Both parties believe in the policy of RET. The return of land is the paramount policy for both parties. BLF believes that the MK party presents an exciting possibility for a radical future,” he said.