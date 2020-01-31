Silence during school roll call symbolises that murdered Leticia Jansen is gone forever









Laticia Jansen was raped and stabbed to death last last week on her way to school. A roll call was done to check if Laticia Jansen was present and in calling out her name a few seconds of silence was observed in the Graceland Education Centre hall in Germiston on Thursday symbolising that the Grade 9 pupil was no more. The practice is done reading from a list of names to check classroom attendance. A class teacher, Mapaseka Khanye, stood at the podium during the memorial service of the 15-year-old holding a list of names and gave learners lit candles. However when she called Jansen twice, there was silence and she sang: “Yawa lembewu, yawela emhlabeni” meaning “the seed has fallen back to the ground.” Laticia was raped and stabbed to death last week while walking to school. After two days of trying to trace her when she didn’t come back home from school, she was found half naked by her dog in a shrub wetland located a few kilometres from her house.

The service was attended by friends, family, political organisations and government officials.

The crowd did not only remember and celebrate Laticia’s life but also used the service as a platform to fight gender-based violence.

Laticia’s classmates lined up at the podium holding placards written “Stop gender-based violence; what are you going to gain when you keep on violating us; Am I next?”

Some of her classmates read poems to comfort the family.

Nakedi Makgeta, who was in tears as she read her poem, said: “Being a woman doesn’t feel like a gift anymore. Being a woman hurts, it makes us feel like our dignity is being cut into pieces and distributed to each and every thief. It feels like we could just put on masks and be different or never exist anymore.”

Laticia’s friend, Tina Zinyama, also paid a tribute and described her as quiet, humble and selfless.

“The last time I saw her was on Tuesday (January 21). She told me that she wanted to plait her hair. She was also planning for her future not knowing that the devil was waiting for her on her way to school. My heart is bleeding,” said Tina.

Ekurhuleni Congress of South African Students regional secretary Mxolisi Mashilo called on the government to intervene and help fight gender-based violence before people took the law into their own hands.

“Usually when we have memorial services, we normally say we are celebrating the life of the deceased, but today it is different. We cannot say we celebrate the life of the 15-year-old little girl, a lot was still expected from her.

“This is a crisis that needs urgent intervention. The worst part is that, it seems like school girls are the target. How many girls and women should die for the government to bring back the death sentence?” Mashilo asked.

Laticia will be laid to rest at the Rondebult Cemetery on Saturday.