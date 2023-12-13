Simphiwe Dana returns to EC and WC fans for an intimate two nights only treat

Award-winning songstress and activist Simphiwe Dana is gearing up for two “One Night Only” shows at the Baxter Theatre this Friday and another intimate performance at the Boardwalk Hotel in Port Elizabeth next week on December 23. Speaking to The Star, Dana said the two performances would be intimate performances as a way to thank her fans for their continued love and support.

She said she has not had a chance to perform for them for over two years since the Covid-19 pandemic. “They (performances) are a way of thanking them because Covid-19 has not been good to many of us. So these will be styled as intimate performances of healing and to conquer. We have survived a year and other challenges as we take stock of the year we had,“ she said. Dana, who is also mourning the passing of fellow musician, Zahara, has lamented the news of her death saying her recent interactions with the “Loliwe” songstress have not prepared her as a fan and a fellow musician for the shocking news on Monday.

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana will this week return to the people of Cape Town and PE for only two One Night Only performances. | Ian Landsberg Independent Newspapers "There were no signs of her being ill, the last time I saw her. Even when they said she was hospitalised, I did not think it would come to this. Her death was and still is a shock to my system," she said. As part of honouring Zahara, Dana, whose performance will feature another talented female artist from the Eastern Cape in Zolani Mahola, said she would dedicate a segment to pay tribute to Zahara musically. "Zahara was such a talented musician. She was not a celebrity but music was a calling to her. Her first album is still my favourite album and I had never seen a 21 year old pour her heart out into her music like she did on the album," Dana said of her musical colleague.

As the year wound down to a close, Dana said she was grateful for the gift of life and being able to use her gift to impact others positively. “The past 18 months with no work has been tough on artists and South Africans in general. People have lost their jobs, their homes and their sense of belonging. It has been tough and I am grateful to the universe, God, my ancestors that we survived. I am glad my journey could be mirrored in others and as part of my healing journey. We have suffered so many losses, family members and friends,” she said. Dana said she looked forward to a fruitful 2024 which would culminate in the release of her latest project, “Umoya”, a musical dance extravaganza which sees her weave her messages through a story being told through a cappella voices and movement by Vuyani Dance Theatre.