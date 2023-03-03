Simphiwe Dana takes music devotees on a mystical journey on Moya

Johannesburg - The popular creative songwriter, esteemed musician, and social activist Simphiwe Dana is thrilled to announce the return of Moya, a show which is set to pay tribute to her late mother. Following sold-out performances in 2022, the three-day affair of Moya will take musical fans on a mystical journey with different segments of a cappella music conducted by the jazz sensation and maestro, Titi Luzupo.

Directed by prolific artistic director and choreographer Gregory Maqoma, the show will be staged at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre from today (Friday) until Sunday, with a creative fusion of contemporary African dance and movement by dynamic dancers of Vuyani Dance Theatre. This production is set in spiritual intimacy which is the best predictor of one's marital intimacy and well-being through the lens of spiritual meaning. Moya re-evaluates the relationship with the creator's meaning and purpose in one’s life.

Dana, known for her creative social commentary and activism through music as a political art form has collaborated with the internationally acclaimed, Maqoma to creatively fuse the importance of partnership showcasing an interaction of the arts. Having to work together on other projects has strengthened their relationship that has also served as a continuing inspiration for them to expand and keep exploring the possibilities within their work. Dana’s journey in the music business and her powerful and soulful voice have moved the hearts of fans across multiple international stages.

Moya was born when she was dealing with the death of her mother and not accepting the time of her passing, dealing with feelings of unfairness and trying to find the reason behind the difficult times. The songs that she will be performing helped her with the loss of her mother. “I wanted to honour her. It was like a spiritual journey of trying to deal with my grief or understand grief in all contexts. I was not releasing my mom in a way, but finding her over the spiritual divide and connecting with her. And what I found about what I do musically is that it comes from a space of wanting to heal myself. And then finding out that it's not just me who feels that way right now, basically everyone,” said Dana. “The success of last year's Moya was really based on that. It was a three-day show. All the tickets were sold out. Because we were all going through a rough time. And we were all trying to process grief and somehow, how I contextualise it perhaps talks to a lot of people,” she said.