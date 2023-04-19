Singer Aya Mpama back with string of EPs

Johannesburg - Singer, actress and TV presenter Aya Mpama is back doing what she loves most – singing and performing for her army of music fans. The multi-talented songstress recently graduated with an Honours degree in drama performance from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and returns to the centre of the music scene with a recently released EP, titled “Ayanda Amandla Ami”. The title alone seems to mark a deeper meaning to her return to the music scene, which Mpami conceded was true.

“‘Ayanda Amandla Ami’ is what we could call ‘a state of Aya’ as she is now back after a long hiatus from music. My musicality has matured and is strengthening. My state of being is getting stronger than before and I would like to share this with my supporters. It is my hope that they will also find strength and inspiration from the music,” she told “The Star”. According to her management, the former “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter will be trekking to Joburg, where she is expected to interact with the media as part of her media and promotional tour to the City of Gold. Mpama, whose career as a musician and television personality blossomed like her bubbly personality in the early 2000s, says she too has had her fair share of ups and downs which might have contributed to her taking a conscious decision to move to KZN and rekindle her career from scratch.

She says she felt hopeless at a time when the rest of the country was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Absolutely! Losing hope is a natural part of life. There have been many times when I have lost hope. Particularly during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. What is important and what I am most grateful for is regaining hope and being in the beautiful space I am in now,” she said. Mpama added that there was a time when she felt that the country’s entertainment industry often subscribed to an ethos of over-subscription and striking while the iron is hot, instead of dedication to a craft and mastery. She said that during such times, she has found comfort in music for its enduring love.

“What I now know is that I have been gifted many talents, but my calling and purpose is music. This is why I am back,” Mpama said. She said the new EP will be the the first project in a triumvirate of extended plays that will culminate in an album. “The first single from the EP, ‘Lutho’, is a song that illustrates where Aya has been and it has a very interesting origin story involving ujeqe. ‘Lutho’ was an unexpected song that was born under pressure,” Mpama explained.