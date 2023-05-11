Singer turn to gospel music after surviving accident

Johannesburg - Sandile Cedric Mfusi Jr., also known by his moniker Masandi, is an inspirational soul musician, songwriter, and actor raised in Durban, South Africa. Driven by passion, Mfusi was always drawn to pursue entertainment because he always believed he could become something big.

Mfusi is a born entertainer who, at seven years old, began performing at church and local talent shows. “It was at this time that he assumed the lead trumpeter position in the school brass band,” he said. He said that he’s always believed that his gifts were God-given, and he knew that in order for him to fulfil those dreams, he would have to work hard. “It takes a lot of patience and endurance to become a recognisable artist because I have waited for years to actually make it in the industry, which inspires me to continue working hard every day.

“I see myself dominating in both music and acting and also doing a lot of international work, collaborations, and films and growing my brand globally.” “Changing the trajectory of my life and my family continues to drive me, and I want to leave a legacy that will last for generations to come.” Mfusi is passionate about people and impacting lives in a major way, and both music and acting provide platforms that enable him to execute this.

“People can always expect quality from my work, and I always make sure that I give my best.” “I pride myself on following my dreams and never giving up no matter the challenges because there are a lot of setbacks along the way, but I have managed to stick it through and toughen up over the years. “I am a God-fearing man who trusts the process and relies solely on God’s plan, and I’m writing my story, which is unique, and as an artist, I simply want to inspire and add value to the industry and people’s lives.”

Outside of music and acting, Mfusi enjoys going to the gym, reading books, and going to the beach, as well as playing basketball and binge-watching movies and series. He said that he wakes up at 3:30 in the morning every day and has prayer and meditation. “I would then have a cup of coffee and read for about 45 minutes, then head off to the gym at 5 a.m. for 2 hours, and upon returning from the gym, my day officially starts, and all the errands and things that need to be done for the day, such as studio, auditions, interviews, content creation, and being on set for a production shoot, would then happen.

“I would like to encourage the youth who want to venture into this industry to dream big, have a vision, and make it crystal clear. Once you have it all written down, work hard towards it and trust God because this is one cut throat industry; therefore, one must be very solid in their beliefs and determined to reach the finish line,” said Mfusi. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actor signed a global agreement with Warner Music Africa in 2020 and will release his new single Amagate in 2021. The song landed at number one on the Gagasi Afropop charts and received airplay on radio stations around the country. Mfusi, who has now moved on to worship and inspirational music, is in the midst of a long-awaited trip. After being in a car accident that resulted in temporary paralysis and 3 months in a head brace, the experience became a catalyst for transformation as he found himself appealing to God to spare his life and promising that if the request was answered, he would transition to the gospel and become a steward of the gospel.