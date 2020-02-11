Sisters with guitars to make their mark on stage









Zahara will join Berita for the Sisters with Guitars concert Not only are they talented guitarists but Berita, Zahara and Msaki are also award winning musicians. Together they will be celebrating women in music at a one night only show- Sisters with Guitars. The show is founded and produced by Thato Radebe. “The aim of this event is to uplift women in music and to show that they can fill big venues by themselves,” he said. Radebe added that showing off the artists’ talents was important to him.

“People like Tracy Chapman are filling huge spaces alone. We have the type of musicians that can do that as well.”

Berita will be bringing new music to the Sisters With Guitars concert Picture: SUPPLIED

Sisters with Guitars concert is an exciting concept and close to Berita’s heart.

The Ndicel’ iKiss singer said the moment her manager mentioned the concept to her she knew it was special.

“Not many promoters think about the concept of putting women together when it is not women’s month. To make it known that women are strong and can come together. More especially with Zahara and Msaki, they are my sisters that I have known for a while now.”

Berita went to the same university (Walter Sisulu) as Zahara.

“By the time I went to the university, she had left. When I got there and I was playing my guitar people would say to me there was a girl called Spinach who used to do what I was doing. Just that familiarity in people’s eyes because there was another sister that was pushing her passion.”

Even though they had been on some lineups together, they only met years later as ‘sisters and friends’.

“We were invited by Oliver Mtukudzi to a show two years ago a few months before he passed on. That was where we really bonded with the legend of African music. It was such a special moment and we have that special connection.”

Msaki will be belting out her tunes for the concert. Picture: SUPPLIED

She said her performance on Saturday would see her sing her latest single Jiki Zinto that will only be released for pre-order on Valentine’s Day.

“The album is going on pre-order on the 14th as well. So on the 15th I will literally be performing Jiki Zinto at that concert for the first time so I am excited to be sharing new music.”

Zahara shares the same sentiments as Berita.

The Loliwe hitmaker said music was a founding connection for the two of them.

“I haven’t worked with Msaki before, so this will be the first time. I have seen some of her work and she is a brilliant musician.”

As a fan favourite, Zahara is ready to show her supporters some love. In addition to this concert she will be taking up residency at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park for the next five years.

“The residency starts in April. For the next five years there will be different dates for me to perform. So this concert is a nice extension for me to show my supporters what I will be delivering at Emperors.”

Zahara said she was most excited to be collaborating with young musicians.

“We’re also playing the same instrument. It is important for me to collaborate as much as possible with other female artists.”

Zahara added that there would be surprises within her set where she may bring friends she has collaborated with on her last four albums.

The Sisters with Guitars concert takes place on Saturday at Emperors Palace.



