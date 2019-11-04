Sisulu's office mum on apparent bailout of collapsing R3bn water project









File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s office has remained mum on the apparent bailout injected into the War on Leaks, a collapsing project that former president Jacob Zuma launched at a cost of R3-billion. After five months of non-payment of their R2500 stipends, trainees were informed late last week they would be paid all the money they were owed. A circular from Rand Water, which implemented the project on behalf of the department, was issued just a day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Medium-Term Budget speech last week. It said: “As per the instructions from the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Rand Water is pleased to advise that payment in respect of stipends due to you for the period June to October 2019 has been received. “We thank you sincerely for your patience in this matter and we would like to encourage your continued participation in the War on Leaks project.”

The project ran out of funds and required either a bailout from National Treasury or redirecting of funds from other programmes of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

About 4400 trainees, the majority of whom were recruited for the second phase that was scheduled to run from 2016 to 2019, were the worst affected by the drying up of funds.

The project still had over 1200 trainees who were recruited when Zuma launched the programme in 2015. Zuma intended the project to train 15000 artisans and plumbers to fix leaking taps and pipes that cost the economy R7bn annually.

The youth would leave the project as qualified artisans and plumbers.

Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for Sisulu’s office, early last month said they were negotiating with Mboweni for the release of funds.

“Our department has put into place a funding plan negotiated with National Treasury for the War on Leaks programme to be announced later this month as part of the 2019 Mid-Term Budget Adjustment process,” said Ratau.

But late last week, Ratau went to ground when asked to confirm if there was a bailout. He did not respond to questions The Star sent him, despite his assistant Andile Tshona promising that they would respond by Friday.

Treasury spokesperson Mashudu Masutha-Rammutle also did not reply to questions sent to her.

Trainees needed to know the extent and aim of the bailout, said one trainee.

“You’d understand that everyone in the project should have completed their training by now.

“It would be reassuring to know that it (bailout) is meant to ensure that we finalise everything and get our qualification. It would be another disaster if the money does not achieve this,” the trainee said.

The Star



