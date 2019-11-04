After five months of non-payment of their R2500 stipends, trainees were informed late last week they would be paid all the money they were owed.
A circular from Rand Water, which implemented the project on behalf of the department, was issued just a day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Medium-Term Budget speech last week.
It said: “As per the instructions from the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Rand Water is pleased to advise that payment in respect of stipends due to you for the period June to October 2019 has been received.
“We thank you sincerely for your patience in this matter and we would like to encourage your continued participation in the War on Leaks project.”