Bloemfontein - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said he still needs to apply his mind before he can make any announcements on the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. Ramaphosa will have to reshuffle his Cabinet in the coming weeks following the results of the ANC’s 55th elective conference that concluded today.

The media asked Ramaphosa about the reshuffle; he candidly joked about it, then said it was the most prominent thing that the media was interested in. "Just obliterate that and wait for the moment when the President will have applied his mind, and stop asking when is that going to happen? Just know that the President will apply his mind, and as always, I will be coming to you all and the nation and telling you what is going to happen. So relax, have a cup of coffee, and just sit back and watch this space," Ramaphosa said. @MYANC President Cyril Ramaphosa tells media Just obliterate that and wait for the moment when the President will have applied his mind and stop asking when is that going to happen? Just know that the President will apply his mind and as always” @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/AKsziHI2Qd — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) January 6, 2023 He was speaking at the ANC Presidential Golf Day at the Bloemfontein Golf Club.

With regards to the conference, which began from December 16 to 20, and concluded this morning in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, President Ramaphosa said the conference was a success. The golf day involved golfers, leaders of the ANC, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, and executive mayors. The party designed a package for players and sponsors.

The packages were tailored to meet the players' needs and sponsors. To participate in the event, those interested players were expected to pay a registration fee of R2 500. A four-ball tee-off with President Ramaphosa will cost R350k.

"I would say that the ANC is well prepared to take the lives of our people further and better. All that remains now is the action, the implementation, which we are now going to focus on," he said. Ramaphosa said the ANC was renewing itself. "The ANC is renewing itself, and once that happens, it really becomes a formidable force, the mighty force that it has always been, and that's exactly what we are going to be focusing on," he said.

Ramaphosa said they emerged from this conference with a sense of great renewal. "We are more united than we've been in the last conference, with everyone having a sense that they accept and work with the leadership that has been elected. So everybody is going to coalesce around this leadership as we tackle the many challenges that lie ahead. We are really pleased with the year," Ramaphosa said. He said the decisions that they have taken (in the conference) are going to give a lot of hope to the people.