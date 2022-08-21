Sithelo sends social media into a meltdown after her body transformation

When she jetted off to Turkey weeks ago to undergo cosmetic surgery, she revealed how crucial it was for her with hopes that there would be no stigma attached to it. Popular music DJ Sithelo Shozi has been consistent in sharing her journey as she took bold steps to do what she felt was the best thing for her.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a video swirling around social platforms, Shozi is seen showing an hourglass-like body that many of her online fans could stop drooling over and admiring. The music star appeared to have a smaller and more defined waist, giving her a new elevated look. When she spoke about her prosthetics for the first time, the mother of three said there was nothing erroneous with one getting a make-over and hoped people could refrain from passing on the surgery stigma.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shozi had undergone an increasingly popular cosmetic procedure called a Brazilian butt lift as well as liposuction. “I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a make-over, it’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself,” she wrote. She also said before undergoing the procedure she had a strict diet and eating plan which involved her attaining a bit of weight.

Story continues below Advertisement