Sitting too long could cause harm

Johannesburg - Affinity Health, a provider of health cover, CEO Murray Hewlett says that as people spend more time sitting at desks, in front of screens, or during extended commutes, their bodies pay the price. ‘’Extended periods of sitting have been linked to a wide range of health issues, both physical and mental,’’ said Murray.

The company said that it highlights 10 common side effects of sitting too long, urging South Africans to prioritise movement and proactive measures for overall well-being. The first effect is that sitting reduces calorie burn, contributing to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity. ‘’Engaging your muscles through physical movement plays a crucial role in facilitating the digestion of the fats and sugars consumed. However, spending prolonged periods in a seated position can hinder the efficiency of this digestion process, leading to the retention of fats and sugars as stored fat within the body.’’

‘’It is important to note that even if you incorporate exercise into your routine, prolonged sitting poses potential health risks, including metabolic syndrome. Recent research indicates that combating the dangers of excessive sitting requires approximately 60 to 75 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per day,’’ according to Affinity Health. Second, sitting for long periods can lead to muscle imbalances, lower back pain, and postural problems, affecting overall musculoskeletal health. Regular stretching and exercise can help alleviate these issues. Cardiovascular Complications, Metabolic disorders, and Reduced Brain Function come in third, fourth, and fifth.

Sixth, sitting too long hampers blood flow, potentially leading to swollen legs, varicose veins, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), followed by digestive issues. Two primary factors that negatively impact your gut health from too much sitting are decreased blood flow and increased pressure on your digestive tract, causing gastrointestinal discomfort. According to the health care cover provider, studies have linked excessive sitting with a higher likelihood of developing certain cancers. Mental health challenges are also cited as increasing the risk of anxiety, depression, and mood disorders.