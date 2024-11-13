SIU investigates corruption allegations against SASRIA following July 2021 unrest

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed probing the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (SASRIA) over claims and payouts in relation to the 2021 July unrest, which left over 300 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng The unit said President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed six new proclamations and one amendment authorising it to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the

SASRIA, two contracts at the Vaal University of Technology, two contracts in Gauteng Department of Health, a tender in Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, two contracts at Mahikeng Local Municipality, seven water-related tenders at Alfred Nzo District Municipality, and an amendment of Chris Hani District Municipality proclamation and to recover any loss the State has suffered. The SIU, in a statement, wrote that proclamation 214 of 2024 authorises the unit to investigate allegations of maladministration in connection with the affairs of SASRIA relating to the receipt, capturing, processing, verification, assessment, authorisation and payment of claims related to the July 2021 civil unrest. “The SIU’s probe will seek to establish whether the claims made were in line with applicable legislation manuals, guidelines, policies, procedures, practice notes, instructions, prescripts practices of the National Treasury “ said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

He said furthermore, the probe would ascertain if there is unlawful or improper conduct of SASRIA’s employees, officials and any other person or entity to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or others. “The investigation will probe to see if there was fraudulent conduct, including the causes of such maladministration and any losses, damages or prejudice actually or potentially suffered by SASRIA or the State and any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of SASRIA or any other person or entity. Kganyago added that the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between July 1, 2021and November 8, 2024, as well as any related activities before July 1, 2021 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

SASRIA confirmed its proactive engagement with the SIU to investigate claims related to the July 2021 unrest. The institution said following the unprecedented influx of claims totalling over R30 billion in liabilities, its internal and forensic reviews identified certain areas of claims that, due to their complexity and sheer volume, warranted further scrutiny. “We are committed to working with the SIU to protect public resources, uphold trust, and where appropriate, recover any unduly paid funds,” said SASRIA’s Andiswa Madolo.

Kganyago said Vaal University of Technology (VUT) proclamation 217 of 2024 authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in the procurement of, or contracting for goods works or services by or on behalf of the University and payments made in respect of two contracts at VUT. These contacts are in relation to services for the refurbishment of student residences during 2018, and campus security and protection-related services during 2018. “The SIU investigation will examine whether the contracting of these goods and services was done in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; or to applicable legislation manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the national treasury and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the University or State or losses suffered,” he said.

Kganyago said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2024, as well as any related activities before January 1, 2016 and after the date of the proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involves the same persons, entities, or contracts. Kganyago said the Gauteng Department of Health proclamation 215 of 2024 directs the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the Department relating to contracting for or procurement of goods, works or services of contracts such as GT/GDH/027/2015: Supply and delivery of three-division plastic containers with lids, small tubs with lids and dual-surface polyester film, and GT/GDH/128/2016. “The SIU seek to examine whether there was any conduct that is contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars, or instructions issued by the National Treasury or relevant provincial treasury, as well as policies, procedures, and instructions applicable to the Department and its controlled entities, may be deemed fraudulent.

“Such conduct may include manipulation of the Department’s supply chain management processes by service providers, suppliers, officials, or other third parties, often in collusion with Department employees or those in entities under its control, to secure undue benefits for themselves or others. This can result in unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department, its entities, or the State,” .Kganyago said. The proclamation also covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between January 1, 2015 and November 8, 2024, as well as any related activities before January 1, 2015 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involves the same persons, entities, or contracts. Kganyago said the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality Proclamation 212 authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in the procurement of or contracting for goods, works, or services by or on behalf of the Municipality under tender number CB227/2013 –Stage 1 upgrading and Extension of Macro Surveillance Closed Circuit Television System in Tshwane.

Kganyago said the investigation’s focus will zoom into the payments and establish whether the contracting and procurement were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective. He said additionally, these activities were contrary to applicable legislation; manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars, or instructions issued by the National Treasury or relevant provincial treasury; and policies, procedures, or practices of or applicable to the Municipality. Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish if there was unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure by the Municipality and losses incurred by the Municipality or the State.