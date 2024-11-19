SIU secures preservation order against Pule Mabe-linked firm

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against corruption by securing a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho, previously known as Enviro Mobi. This order is linked to alleged procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment (GDARD) and the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

Groen Mintirho is associated with Pule Mabe, a prominent former Member of Parliament and former spokesperson for the African National Congress (ANC). SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago revealed that the preservation order prohibits Mabe from selling, leasing, or transferring several assets, including a luxury property in Steyn City and a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. This action is part of a broader investigation initiated under Presidential Proclamation No. R15 of 2021, which has uncovered serious irregularities in a multimillion-rand procurement process.

The investigation centres on the acquisition of 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles, valued at R27 599 250, intended for a waste management initiative. Evidence suggests significant non-compliance with procurement regulations, including misrepresentation and failure to deliver contracted services. “Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, the findings indicate a blatant disregard for proper procurement protocols, resulting in mismanagement that has cost the public purse over R25 million,” Kganyago stated.

He highlighted fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements, along with financial transactions that appear to benefit certain individuals disproportionately. In addition to the preservation order, the SIU is working to nullify the tender award and recover funds improperly disbursed to Groen Mintirho. Kganyago explained that the SIU is empowered by the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 to pursue civil action in the Special Tribunal or High Court to address any misconduct uncovered during the investigation.

Evidence suggesting potential criminal conduct is referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. At the time of publication, attempts to obtain further comment from Mabe were unsuccessful. This development follows Mabes recent court appearance concerning corruption charges related to a R27 million tender allegedly awarded unlawfully to his former company, Enviro Mobi, in 2017.

Last month, Mabe and six co-accused, including his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. They were granted bail of R30 000 each, with the case postponed to March 25. Mabe, who denies the charges against him, claims to earn an income of R25 000. Reports indicate that Enviro Mobi was awarded the tender in March 2017 by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to supply the vehicles, known as tuk-tuks, for waste collection.