Six die in bakkie crashes and trucks burnt

Johannesburg - Two trucks and a bakkie were involved in an accident on the N10 in the Eastern Cape between Cradock and Cookhouse. the driver of one truck died at the spot while the seven people in the bakkie were taken to Cradock Hospital for treatment. "The bakkie was stationary on the side of the road when it was hit by the truck. The police are still on the scene. The next of kin of the deceased male is yet to be traced. A case of culpable homicide will be opened," said a SAPS statement.

This truck accident comes a day after five trucks were torched on the N4 Road near Machadodorp in Mpumalanga. A light delivery vehicle and a sedan with five people are said to have stopped the trucks, ordered the drivers to take their personal items, and then set the trucks on fire, according to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. "The exact loss suffered is yet to be determined. The motive behind the mayhem is also unclear at this stage."

Police have since launched an investigation into this incident of malicious damage to properties. Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, stated that in addition to the significant financial loss brought on by the damages, other road users were inconvenienced due to the road being closed for hours while police and other role-players were occupied with investigation and assessment In her keynote address at the opening plenary of the 41st Southern African Transport Conference (SATC), which began yesterday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga stated that the current economic regulation in transportation was fragmented and inconsistent, and the new regulatory framework aimed to improve this situation.

Chikunga pointed out that countries across the world faced similar challenges, such as climate change, globalisation, new technology, and workforce resource issues, and that there was a need to build resilience to manage these challenges. Chikunga explained how the costs of flouting overloading regulations were not borne by the transport operator but by a broader society. "The overloaded truck damages the road surface and risks people’s lives,"

"If there is an accident, traffic congestion results, which has economic impacts by forcing hundreds of vehicles to absorb slower arrival times, consume more fuel, and generate greater carbon emissions," she said. In a separate incident, a bakkie carrying five children rolled on the R300 in Brackenfell, Western Cape, killing five of them and injuring many more. According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, upon arrival at the scene, the bakkie was upright on the centre median. Several patients, including children, were seen scattered around.