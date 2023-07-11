Six family-related deaths this week in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo

Johannesburg - South Africa has experienced a deadly week so far after there were six family-related deaths reported by the police in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. A 27-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested for killing his mother Johanna Seanego, 59, sister Matome Seanego, 19, and 10-year-old nephew Tebogo Mashilo Seanego on Monday at Breda village in Gilead outside Mokopane. The suspect allegedly hacked his own mother with an axe, then went after his sister and nephew.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, community members alerted them about the domestic violence taking place at the house, and when SAPS arrived at the scene, the three victims were certified dead by the paramedics, whereas the suspect was arrested shortly after near his home. Ledwaba says the police have opened three counts of murder, and a motive for the murders isn't yet known. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said that they were extremely appalled by the incident and the atrocious manner in which the family members were killed, allegedly by their own relatives.

“We commend the Police for arresting the suspect, who must face the consequences of his alleged horrendous actions. Members of the community are advised to seek professional help when faced with domestic challenges,” said Hadebe. The suspect is expected to appear in Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court today (Wed) facing three counts of murder. In Limpopo, a 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a one-year-old baby girl and assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday.

According to the SAPS, when they arrived on the scene, the toddler was found lying on a sofa unconscious with no pulse and some bruises on the face, and she was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics. “It is alleged that the suspect, a stepfather, assaulted the victim in the absence of the mother with an unknown object. It is reported that the 28-year-old mother left the deceased with her 3-year-old sister at about 18:00 to search for the boyfriend at a tavern in Praktiseer,” says the statement. According to SAPS, what is currently known is that the suspect returned home before the girlfriend and subsequently assaulted the deceased.

“It is reported that the girlfriend also returned home at about 8:45 p.m.On her arrival, the suspect allegedly accused her of stalking him and ultimately assaulted her in the presence of their neighbours," added the SAPS statement. Earlier this week, In what the SAPS has described as a gruesome attack, two elderly citizens were killed in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape, by a close relative, 28, using an axe. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, has condemned the attack.