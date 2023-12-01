Six parties declare source of funding to IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has released the names of 6 political parties who have made donation declarations during the second quarter of the current fiscal year. According to the commission only the ANC, ActionSA, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance and the FF Plus made declarations of the source of their funds for the second quarter disclosure report covering the 2023/24 financial year.

The ruling party declared just over R700 000, R36 million for the DA, over R3 million for ActionSA, with FF Plus declaring R131 000 while the IFP had made a declaration of just over R112 000. In total the IEC said this amounts to just over R40 million. “Therefore, minus the late declared amount, the net donations declared for the reporting quarter is R40 315 164.53 (forty million three hundred and fifteen thousand one hundred and sixty-four rand and fifty-three cents),” the IEC said.

The commission revealed that the DA received its biggest chunk from an entity called Fynbos Kapitaal Proprietary Limited. “The largest donation – to the DA – was received from an entity known as Fynbos Kapitaal Proprietary Limited. This entity is not to be confused with Fynbos Ekwiteit (Pty) Ltd, which also made a large donation to the party in the first quarter. The second largest donation came from an individual by the name of Ms M Slack. These two donors donated amounts of R 15million and R10 million, respectively,” it said. The rest of the donations to the DA are said to have come from Mr Martin Moshal (R5 million), Mr D Barnes (R3 million) and an international entity known as the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme (R1 478 230.02).

“The rest of the donations of individual amounts below the R1 million mark were received in a combination of monetary and in-kind donations from a number of individuals and one regular international donor,” the IEC said. When it comes to ActionSA, which received the second biggest donation, the IEC said: “ActionSA’s two largest donations, constituting 86.8%, were received from two individual donors, namely; the party leader, Mr Herman Mashaba (R2 million) and Mr Martin Paul Moshal (R1 million), who is a regular donor to the party and has also donated to the DA as indicated above.” It said the rest of ActionSA's source of funds were received from a number of sources including an entity that is a regular donor to the party, Shave & Gibson Group (Pty) Ltd, valued at R150 000.