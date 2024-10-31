Six-year-old Amantle’s funeral sparks renewed calls to end gender-based violence

As one mourner after another urged men to accept their proper role in society and protect women and children, the heartbreaking funeral of six-year-old Amantle Samane has reignited calls for an end to the scourge of gender-based violence. Dada Morero, the mayor of Johannesburg, stated during a solemn funeral service at the Orlando Community Hall, Soweto, on Thursday that the rise in the number of children reported deceased was alarming because children should be protected.

“The City of Joburg has, in the last month, experienced a very difficult situation with children who have been dying or killed. That on its own, demonstrates that we have so much work to do to ensure that Johannesburg becomes a safer place, a liveable place for children to grow. “So, we are asking everyone in communities today to work together to protect our communities and ensure that our children can grow in a much safer place,” he said. Amantle was raped and killed by Mozambican national, Pethe Sara Simiao, who was said to be renting a backroom shack in one of the homes in Orlando East, Soweto.

Two weeks ago, a month before her Grade R graduation and the day before her graduation photo session, she was raped and murdered. Tshepiso Lesitha, Amantle’s tearful Sunday school teacher, described how, hours before her tragedy, Amantle declined to play an angel in the play they were practicing as a group of young children, stating that she preferred to be a dancer. This was a tragic series of circumstances, she continued. “It is high time we address GBV, and we need men to address this and say enough is enough. How do you kill what was born of you and as men what have you become? God has anointed you with power but what have you become,” she said.

Vusi Dube, from the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, called on men to do more to protect young girls and women. “Women are important in our sphere of life. As men, we can celebrate every day because every day is men’s day. We don’t need a specific day to be celebrated every day, we must make a difference in the world and become better members of society,” he said. Amantle was laid to rest at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery.