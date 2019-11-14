Siya Kolisi sculptor upset at not meeting his hero









Lungelo Gumede taking selfies with the Webb Ellis Cup. Picture: Supplied. Disappointment and despair at not meeting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi gripped a Durban sculptor who travelled more than 1600km to Cape Town to surprise the skipper with a wax sculpture. Lungelo Gumede, 32, and his team were left frustrated after three days of trying to locate Kolisi with no success. He had gone there for Kolisi to sign and take pictures with the sculpture. The Boks were in Cape Town on Monday to wrap up their World Cup trophy parade. Last month, Gumede shared on Twitter pictures of Kolisi’s statue and asked the public if they still wanted him to complete it. After three weeks, he again shared the completed statue showing Kolisi holding the Webb Ellis Cup. Gumede said he started creating the statue after the Springboks won the semi-finals against Wales.

“I had no doubt they were going to take the trophy. Should they have lost in the finals, the statue was going to lift the trophy on their behalf,” said Gumede.

Siya Kolisi sculpture by artist Lungelo Dlamini.

The Springboks win culminated in them zigzagging across the country parading the cup.

Gumede said he couldn’t reach Kolisi during the parade in Durban and decided to follow him to Cape Town.

They left Durban on Saturday night and drove to Cape Town, arriving the following morning.

“We got here (Cape Town) and tried to locate him but it was difficult because we didn’t have their tour schedule. We then went to the South African Rugby Association (Saru) offices in Cape Town today (yesterday) and asked if they can locate him for us but they told us they could not get hold of him because his schedule was tight.

“We were very disappointed because we were excited to hand over the statue to our hero,” said Gumede.

However, Saru said Gumede and his team never came to the house.

Spokesperson De Jongh Borchardt said: “We are still to check who they contacted at the house because we have no idea that they were here. However, they are welcome to swing by our offices and drop off the statue. Siya (Kolisi) won’t be here as he is now on a well-deserved break.”

The statue cost Gumede about R50000 in building materials and chemicals.

“It took me three weeks to complete both the statue and the trophy. The trophy took longer to complete because of its details. I had to make sure that it looked real and has the gold colour in it,” said Gumede.

The sculpture weighs 45kg and it is 1.8m tall.

Working with his team of seven members, Gumede said they helped him with buying material, shaping the body and painting.

He also used real hair that his team collected from salons.

Gumede said as much as he enjoyed creating the statue, he faced challenges on choosing the emotion to use for Kolisi.

“In most of his pictures, he is smiling, jumping, excited and with his mouth wide open,” said Gumede.

However, he said they were heading back to Durban with the unsigned statue to put in his studio.

“I don’t give statues to the people I created them for, I just need them to unveil them and sign them so they have value,” said Gumede.