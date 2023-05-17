‘Sizok’thola’ creator Xolani Khumalo risks life in war on drugs

Johannesburg - Xolani Khumalo has been lauded for fighting to keep the streets clean as he continues to expose drug dealers in his much-followed show Sizok’thola on Moja Love. Khumalo confronts drug lords in drug-infested areas and exposes criminal masquerades in efforts to curb crime.

Having received numerous death threats and attempts to shoot him and his team during a show, his desire to see South Africa free from drugs keeps him going. Within a few weeks of introducing the show, Khumalo has been among the hot subjects dominating social media. In conversation with The Star, Khumalo opened up about the essence of the show, its dangers, and his ultimate goal as he continues to expose drug hotspots.

‘’The actual thing that sparked the interest in doing this kind of show is that me and my friend have been doing such work eKasi without getting any compensation. So this thing started in Thembisa, where we tried to protect things that were there so that they were not burnt when there was the July looting. So that's how and where everything started.’’ He says that though he does not get full support from the local law enforcement agencies, it does not stop him from achieving his goal of fighting for South Africa to be a drug-free country. ‘’Not always; some police members want to be part of some operation that I do, while some don't want to. They have their reasons; some are compromised, some are not compromised, so I work with the guys that want to work with me,’’ said Khumalo.

Having recently gone to the drug-infested Hillbrow in Johannesburg, he said they tackled crime in all areas. ‘’It is a very dangerous job; I don't want to lie; as you said earlier, ukuthi, there are no go areas, but I am sure you have heard gunshots in a few episodes; one of them was trying to shoot us. So it's a very dangerous job, but we do it with passion. Because we are not fighting against a foreign drug that is killing our country.’’ He has admitted that the dangerous side of his job involves receiving endless threats from people.