Sjava takes his one-man-show to Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Multi-award-winning music talent Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe is set to take his highly anticipated one-man show to Mpumalanga this festive season. “It’s really exciting to take the one-man show to a new level this year,” says Sjava. “Mpumalanga has been a big supporter of my work over the last seven years, and it’s a privilege to be able to bring the show to them.”

Sjava is also inviting his fans from other parts of the country to attend the concert: “I think it’s an opportunity for people who enjoy our music in the other provinces to travel to Mbombela for the show and experience the beauty of that province.” Following his last one-man show, a two-night success in Durban last year, Sjava has announced that the 2023 instalment of his annual one-man show, Sjava Live In... will be at the Mbombela Stadium grounds on December 9. In the build-up, he will perform in Pretoria in October and in East London and Johannesburg in November.

The Sjava Live in Mbombela concert will be the climax of his 2023 calendar following an outstanding year, which kicked off with the release of his critically acclaimed and streaming record-breaking studio album, Isibuko, in January. When he unpacked the significance behind the title Isibuko, he said it was all about making a reflection, sitting yourself down, and asking yourself questions. “And the reason I titled it Isibuko is because most of the songs are self-reflecting. And then there’s Umuntu, a song that you need to sit down and listen to alone and ask yourself questions. It talks about your mistakes and self-doubts,” said Sjava.

A sold-out three-city Isibuko Tour to promote the album was followed by the release of Ukhamba, a collaborative album released by Inkabi Zezwe, the imitable duo consisting of Sjava and Big Zulu. Inkabi Zezwe took their album on a multi-city arena tour and celebrated a triple-platinum lead single, Umbayimbayi. His series of concerts on the road to his one-man show in Mbombela is designed to get his audience warmed up and in the mood for the epic annual showcase, which will be a live showcase of his entire three-album and two-EP discography of work (Isina Muva, Umphako (EP), Umqhele, Umsebenzi (EP), and Isibuko).