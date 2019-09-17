Suzette Kotze. Picture: Facebook.

A former National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) employee walked away with a slap on the wrist for addressing Africans with the “K-word” and wishing them “horrible suffering deaths”. Suzette Kotze, who now runs the Stilfontein/Matlosana Animal Shelter, in North West, only has to apologise for using the racist word.

The NSPCA dragged Kotze to the Equality Court, in 2017. The parties have now reached a settlement, which required Kotze to admit to her hate speech and make an apology.

Kotze posted her racist rant in an NSPCA WhatsApp group on July 20, 2015. She wrote: “May the Lord forgive me but I wish all the whore mother fuc**r ka***rs die a horrible death.”

Reports also emerged that Kotze allegedly instructed an African employee to enter a kennel that had a vicious dog.

Shadrack Mfishane was attacked by the dog and sustained injuries to his head, legs and hands, the Citizen reported. The NSPCA rejected allegations against Kotze in this matter, saying Mfishane entered the kennel at his own risk.

The “K-word” court settlement, which was made an order of the Equality Court, sees Kotze escaping prosecution or any sanctions.

“The respondent agrees that the statement that she published on the WhatsApp group, called SPCA support group, on July 20, 2015, constitutes hate speech,” read the agreement.

“(Kotze) shall issue an unconditional apology to all members of the said WhatsApp group and the NSPCA within two weeks of the date of the court order made in terms of this settlement agreement. The South African Human Rights Commission shall be allowed to publish the settlement (court order) in full on (its) website and social media platforms,” it said.

Further, her apology should be approved by the SAHRC before being posted on the WhatsApp group.

“She shall undergo a sensitivity training workshop, within one month of this order, at an accredited institution that provides training on diversity, anti-racism and the promotion of racial equality.”

Marcelle Meredith, the NSPCA’s executive director, signed the settlement agreement on behalf of the organisation.

She said: “The NSPCA condemns racism and hate speech in any form.”