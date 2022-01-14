Smash Afrika brings hope to home owners

TV and Radio personality Afrika Mdutyulwa also knows as "Smash Afrika" said he was excited to be part of a show that gives hope to South Africans amid a world pandemic that has destroyed people's lives. Mdutyulwa is part of a new show on eTV titled "Switch Your Space". This is a home makeover show that goes across the country to families that have experiences a tough time and need a home maker over to make life a little brighter.

The show was due to run its first episode on January 15 (2022) and features celebrity guests who help with the home renovations. Mdutyulwa who is known for his charisma and energy said he was proud to be part of the team that brings back hope to those who no longer believed that there was still some good in society. "When they called me about the shows they said they were looking for someone who can bring the vibes. I jumped at this because I love people and I love changing people's lives," Mdutyulwa said.

The 5FM presenter said he was excited that the show does not discriminate between the rich and the poor and that the first episode was actually shot in Soweto where a house in Protea Glen was renovated. "Switching up the space was about where the people are so the sponsors Castle Lite wanted to go where the people are and what is exciting is that a show like this will bring hope and we are touching people differently," Mdutyulwa said. The first episode of the show features guest appearance by House of Zwide actor, Motlatsi Mafatshe, who is in the show putting in some manual labour to make sure that the home being renovated is fit for royalty.

Mafatshe told The Star that he was happy to be part of a show that gives back to society. "I have always been that giving kind of a person and its amazing to change someone’s life for the better. I know the lady whose house we renovated and I know her circumstances and I feel honoured to be part of the project," Mafatshe said. Mafatshe said it was important to tell good stories in the media and inspire a sense of hope in others.

"I think we live in an evil driven society so we need more good stories. We need hope, People have lost money, people have lost houses but we just need more good stories told." Mafathse said it was important to bring back a sense of Ubuntu even among celebrities and the high class figures of society. "Life has become about me and how many Instagram followers I have and how many great parties I can attend and expensive clothes we need to get back to the roots of humanity," Mafatshe.

The Chief interior Decorator on the show Ayesha Nobanda said the show would also give tips to those who may have small spaces which may seem difficult to decorate. She said she hoped that the show would instil a sense of pride in homeowners and give ideas to those who are not lucky enough to have the Switch Up My Space team visit them. "I run my own company and being part of this show will change people's lives and many people will benefit from this show because people think interior decorating is expensive," Nobanda said.