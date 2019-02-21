File Picture: Cindy Waxa. Reporter Kieran/Argus

Boozers and smokers will have to dig deeper to feed their habits from April 1. Revealing the new sin taxes, Minister Mboweni announced increases on tobacco and alcohol of about 7% to 8%.

A pack of 20 cigarettes will go up by R1.14. Hardest hit is whisky, with an increase of R4.54 to R65.84 per bottle.

However, dedicated smokers claim they will have to grin and bear it.

Said Cheryl Brown of Rivonia: “I don’t even know how much I spend on cigarettes - I just buy them. It's a bad habit, but I don’t want to give up, so I will have to pay the difference.”

Soweto shebeen owner Moses Mashaba said the tax hike would hit whisky sales badly.

“We expected an increase on beer and wine, but people will not stop drinking these,” he added.

Professor Vishnu Padayachee of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences said the increases, besides the one on whisky, were not huge.

“The increases are reasonably modest and consumers will get used to them,” he said.