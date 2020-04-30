Smokers' hopes for cigarette ban lift go up in smoke

A big push-back has forced the government to do a u-turn and keep in place the ban on cigarette sales following political pressure to keep tobacco off the shelves until the less severe stages of the lockdown. On Wednesday, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said selling tobacco is prohibited as it encouraged “the spread of Covid-19” as smokers hope for relief went up in smoke. President Cyril Ramaphosa had last week brought joy to smokers when he lifted the tobacco sales during Level 4 of the lockdown. Earlier in the day, Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali refused to be drawn into answering whether the government was leaning towards unbanning or not, but said deliberations were ongoing. “I can say that the regulations for Level 4 will only be finalised and gazetted today (Wednesday),” he said.

Ramaphosa announced last week that there were five phases in the government’s reopening of the economy plan, with the country easing out of the current month-long Level 5 lockdown from tomorrow.

This as the governing ANC’s structures, such as the women’s league and the youth league, have this week vehemently opposed the unbanning, citing health risks attendant with smoking.

“Smokers have a tendency of sharing a cigarette and thus a potential of increasing infections as those who might have Covid-19 will leave droplets of saliva on the filters of cigarettes to be shared with others,” Meokgo Matuba, the secretary-general of the ANC Women’s League, said.

The EFF also vociferously rebuked Ramaphosa’s announcement of the unbanning.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned against smoking, saying it severely damaged lungs and other parts of the body.

“Smokers likely face more severe symptoms if infected, leading to hospitalisation and premature death,” the WHO cautioned this week.

When the government first announced plans to ban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also supported the move.

However, in an about-turn on Wednesday, Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja said it supported the lifting of the ban, but cautioned the public on the effects on their health.

“The department supports the government’s decision to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

“We know that tobacco products are harmful to personal and public health; we also know that consumption of tobacco products or smoking is not illegal.

“We urge cigarette smokers to avoid communal smoking - one cigarette moving from one mouth to the other - as this will easily increase the spread of Covid-19,” Maja said.

The DA, which is the official opposition, called the banning of cigarettes “illogical, unjustifiable and creating an illicit market worth billions of rand, as well as a criminal network surrounding it”.

“Cigarette sales will also reignite much-needed revenue into the fiscus taxes on sales,” the party said.

The DA’s views were supported by TAX Justice South Africa’s Yusuf Abramjee, who said the country should unite against illegal cigarette sales.

“These cigarettes are supplied by crooks, who don’t pay the tax that makes up most of the price of the legal product and have been stealing R8billion from the state every year.”